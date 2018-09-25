fbpx
Govt

Center Shock : PM reaches Pakyong via road instead by chopper

Pakyong , 25 Sep : Once again the Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves everyone stunned during his 2 day long visit to Sikkim for Pakyong Airport inauguration.

On Monday as per the schedule PM was to reach Pakyong Airport tentetively around 10:05 AM on morning by his chopper from Gangtok where all govt machinery , officials, securities were pressed unto receiving PM Narendra Modi but things did not turn the way it was supposed to be , the PM Modi took a U-Turn to reach Pakyong via road in the final moment instead by chopper.

Gangtok to Pakyong Airport which is 30 kms is a narrow road which is yet to be widened , the said project is slated for completion since 2 years by project developer National Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

PM Narendra Modi who in many occassion is seen taking autonomous opinion have left everyone stunned and surprise as many times!

The convoy of PM reached Pakyong Airport almost within an hour waving hands to people, elderly citizens and children eagerly standing on roadside all through his journey via narrow road.

No one did expect that PM Modi will throw such surprise on his second time visit to Sikkim in quite different style , this style of his is anticipating move since he himself will know what is the standard of road between the 100th Airport and the capital Gangtok. PM Modi can well imagine road conditions within the state from his maiden journey to Pakyong, says think tank.
This is what people wants , which certainly indicates the PM Narendra Modi is well aware of the Sikkim treacherous roads facts probably through internet since PM is very active in accessing social media.

No doubt that PM journey to Pakyong via road from Gangtok certainly has left concerned dept and NHIDCL officials grey faced.

