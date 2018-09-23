Aviation Pakyong Airport Inauguration: PM Arrives Gangtok (Sikkim)

Gangtok, 23 Sep (IPR) : The Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi reached Sikkim today. He was received by the Governor Shri Ganga Prasad, the Chief Minister Shri Pawan Chamling, Union Minister MoS (Independent Charge) PMO and Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region Dr Jitendra Singh , Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Commerce and Industries Shri Suresh Prabhu, Shri S.S Ahluwalia MoS GoI, Speaker SLA Shri K.N.Rai, Dy Speaker Shri Sonam Gyatso Lepcha, MP Lok Sabha, MP Rajya Sabha, Cabinet Ministers, GOC of 17 Mountain Division, Chief Secretary Shri A.K.Shrivastava, ACS Shri S.C.Gupta, DGP, DC (East), SP (East) and representatives from BJP state unit.

The Prime Minister will be inaugurating the Pakyong Airport on 24th September, 2018.

PM after reception at Lebing Army Helipad left for Gangtok , flocking numbers of people and party supporters watched his convoy passby.

Short Description Of Pakyong Airport

Airport completed in period Of 9 years pegging cost Rs 600.59 Cr, airport is spread across 206 Acres.

Pakyong Airport is 100th Airport of India under UDAAN.

Strategically important airport reside embraced by Bhutan, Nepal, China and Bangladesh.

