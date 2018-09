Govt Sikkim CM Turns 69

Pakyong , 22 Sep : The longest serving Chief Minister of country Sh Pawan Chamling turns 69 years today. The CM extends gratitude towards people of Sikkim for cooperation and love due to which he is getting more and more energy to perform better every time.

Sikkim CM Turns 69 : Message To People Of Sikkim [PDF]

