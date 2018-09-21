Aviation Pakyong Airport Inauguration rescheduled to 24 September, 2018

Gangtok , 21 Sep (PIB) : There has been a change in Prime Ministe Narendra Modi’s visit to Sikkim for the inauguration of the Pakyong airport, Sikkim’s first and the country’s 100th airport. It has been now proposed that the Prime Minister will inaugurate the airport on Monday, i.e., 24th September 2018 instead of Sunday. After inaugurating the airport at 0900 hours, the Prime Minister will address the public at St. Xavier’s School ground, Pakyong. (PIB)

