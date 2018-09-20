fbpx
To retain in power and be safe from CBI Chamling can put everything at stake: HSP

Gangtok, 20 Sep : A newly formed Hamro Sikkim Party called on press meet on Wednesday.
The party spokesperson Biraj Adhikari accused CM Pawan Chamling who is also President of ruling SDF Party for throwing slew slanderous and vilifying its party Vice President Bhaichung Bhutia is several occasions in the public domain.

The spokesperson Adhikari accused CM for tagging their VP Bhutia as “Puppet”  of masters who are “outsiders” alias parties from outside state.

Adhikari informs that through their reliable source have come to know that CM, who is also the president of the ruling SDF, has clandestinely approached a big national party in New Delhi, and has offered 10 seats in the state as an alliance formula, so that he remains in power for the sixth consecutive time.

Despite making a huge racket and blaming our party for associating with “outsiders”, the CM has been approaching these very parties and trying to form alliances with them, told Adhikari. It has also become very apparent that as a compromised Chief Minister, who has an investigation pending by the CBI, our CM is prepared to go to any lengths, as well as put everything at stake, so that he still retains power and avoid the investigation of the CBI.

It is also for the people of Sikkim to see through his designs and conclude that during the last 25 years, despite the CM making continuous statements that he will safeguard constitutional protections, we have lost out on most of the protections given to the Sikkimese people by the constitution vide article 371f. Every provision has been violated with impunity, and the people should be careful with whom they trust with their valuable votes this time, adds HSP spokesperson.

HSP has condemned the latest activities of the CM as a desperate move of a cornered and compromised individual, and questions his logic, and apparent haste, in offering 10 seats just to save his skin.

