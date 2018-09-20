fbpx
Education

Three-Day Long Refresher Course on Journalism Concludes

Gangtok,19 Sep : (IPR) A three day long Refresher Course on Journalism concluded today at the conference Hall of Soochna Bhawan. Director, Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Odisha Prof.Mrinal Chatterjee and President, Press Club of Kolkata, Shri Snehasis Sur were the two key Resource Persons for the training.

Organized by the Information and Public Relations Department, the Valedictory function was graced by the President, Press Club of Sikkim, Shri Joseph Lepcha as the Chief Guest.

A total of 35 Journalists from IPR as well as journalists from local media houses had participated in the training session. The participants were enlightened on various topics such as Writing Press Releases, Feature Writing, Writing for Magazines, Development Journalism, Data Journalism, Video Journalism/Documentary, Video News Release(VNR), Photography, Mobile Journalism, Social Media, Assembly Reporting and Legal Reporting.The trainees also participated in various assignments/activities and interacted with the Resource Persons.

While addressing the Valedictory function, President, Press Club of Sikkim on behalf of the entire media fraternity expressed his gratitude to Information and Public Relations Department for organizing such a fruitful training session which he hoped would definitely benefit the participants in the long run. He congratulated everyone who completed the programme and wished them all the best for their future endeavours.
The Valedictory session also saw the distribution of Certificates to the participants.

