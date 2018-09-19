Aviation PM Pakyong Airport Inauguration : Final Preparatory Meet

Gangtok, 19 Sep (IPR) : The final preparatory meeting for the upcoming visit of the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to Sikkim on September 23rd was convened by the Chief Secretary Shri A.K.Shrivastava today.

The Chief Secretary went through the programme schedule of the Hon’ble Prime Minister who will be inaugurating the Pakyong Airport on September 23rd after which he will address a public meeting at St. Xavier’s School ground, Pakyong. He took detailed stock of the preparations being made by each Department and went through the individual tasks which were allocated to respective Departments in the previous meeting.

Main issues which were discussed at length were the repair of roads by the Roads and Bridges Department and also the fixing of roads from Rangpo to Pakyong by the NHIDCL including removal of boulders along roadside. Issuance of Security passes to the VVIPs were also discussed and it was informed that necessary provisions are being made by Home Department (Protocol) in coordination with Special Branch. The Chief Secretary also discussed in length about the decoration arrangement at the airport as well as decoration of stage at the public venue. He also directed Departments like Building and Housing for stage preparations, waterproof tent provisions and to the UD & HD for up keeping of Pakyong bazaar and beautifications and upkeep of Airport area. He also touched upon various other important aspects such as guests lists and card distribution, dias plan, continuous water and power supply requirements, medical provisions, better network connectivity etc.

The Chief Secretary asserted that all the concerned departments must come together to ensure the success of this historically significant day and petitioned for active participation from all the concerned Departments.

Additional Chief Secretary, Shri S.C. Gupta also gave his valuable inputs for the success of the programme and said that coordination and cooperation was a must to ensure that all departments work responsibly.

The meeting also had the presence and participation of DGP, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries, DC (East), SP(East) and senior officers of Departments namely Protocol, Tourism, Power, WS&PHE, R&B, UD&HD, Buildings, IPR, Health, Forest, RMDD, Horticulture, GM BSNL Gangtok, GM BSNL, representatives of NHIDCL.

