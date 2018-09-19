Aviation Pakyong Airport Affected People Demands Inauguration After Issue Is Resolved

Gangtok , 19 Sep : Prior to inauguration of the Pakyong airport at Pakyong by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 23 Sep, the airport work affected people are hopeful that PM Modi will listen to their prayers and positively act upon their greviances.

The airport affected families having prooerty , landowners called on press conference on on Tuesday appraising the loss they have bear due to airport work , have been demanding fair compensation and rehabilitation.

In the regard the matter is approached to state high court by affected people already.

The group of affected people appealed the inauguration be done after then matter is resolved in court else it will be subjudice. It will be contempt of court told aggrieved people to media.

Legal counsel for the petitioners, advocate O.P. Bhandari said the airport matter is subjudice as the final day of hearing is scheduled a day after September 23, when the project would be inaugurated by the PM.

“We feel as the airport matter is subjudice and it is really wrong to inaugurate before the final hearing is held. It is also contempt of the court. Law is above all and it should be upheld,” he said. Bhandari further maintained that the 400 affected families who have lost their houses and land have to be given justice.

According to Bhandari, the airport inauguration has also created a fear amongst the affected people that their damaged land and property would not be acquired. “We feel it is a conspiracy due to which we have also sent a memorandum to the Prime Minister informing about the current situation faced by the innocent, poor citizens of the airport construction site and the injustice. We are not against the development or the airport but we only want justice for the victim families whose land and property has been damaged,” he added.

The affected families have been demanding that the compensation for houses and land be paid as per the amended Land Acquisition Act rates. They further cited an affidavit submitted by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) stating that the project requires an additional 60 acre land towards hill side to construct protection walls. “Our only request to the PM is that the inauguration is rescheduled after the final hearing,” they said.

Recently, the affected family members also met Governor Ganga Prasad and submitted their grievances on the airport matter.

Project affected member and petitioner Benup Dhakal said, “We are hopeful that the PM in his address will also speak about the victim, affected families and avail relief to our long pending demand. We are the citizens of the democratic nation but today our houses and lands have been damaged severely which is also unfit for farming or dwelling compelling us to lead a life of a refugee in our own place as justice till date has not been met. We request the authorities to safeguard our fundamental rights.”

Another victim K.P. Bhutia said it’s been many years that the people are suffering but the voices have gone unheard and if the airport is inaugurated without the demands being settled the dream of availing justice is crushed. We even plan to stage peaceful dharna on the inauguration day if our prayers are not addressed to, the affected families said.

