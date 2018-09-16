All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Governor launches State Level Launching of Swachhta Hi Seva Campaign



Gangtok, 15 Sep (IPR) : The Governor of Sikkim Shri Ganga Prasad inaugurated the State Level Launching of Swachhta Hi Seva Campaign this morning at Vajra premises. The fortnight long Campaign launched by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in the national capital was launched simultaneously across the country with large participation of Heads of States and people from all walks of life. The nationwide campaign was launched with the aim to intensify the focus and create an environment of cleanliness across the country. The programme at Baluakhani also had the presence and participation of Deputy Mayor Gangtok Municipal Corporation, Mrs. Lassey Doma Bhutia and other officials of GMC, officers of RM&DD, officials of Raj Bhawan, ITBP and general public.

Governor Shri Ganga Prasad administered the pledge of Swachhta Hi Seva at the premises of Sri Sai Sai Mandir, Baluakhani. In his address he urged the people to work towards sustaining the momentum and make sanitation a way of life. He said that this campaign is for the cleanliness of Sikkim and is everybody’s duty to keep the State clean. He appealed to the people from all walks of life to join the campaign to realize the vision of Mahatma Gandhi.

Shri Ganga Prasad initiated the Swachhta Hi Seva Campaign by participating in the Shramdaan/cleanliness drive at the premises of Shri Satya Sai Mandir, Baluakhani.

