Life Style Army and Airforce air lifts stranded tourists from North Sikkim

Gangtok, 16 Sep : Trishakti Corps of Indian Army and Indian Air Force, in coordination with civil administration commenced air evacuation of tourists stranded in the rain hit far flung areas in North Sikkim. Three days ago, areas of North Sikkim got cut off at several places due to incessant rain resulting into multiple landslides and road / bridges getting washed away. A number of tourists were stuck in North Sikkim.

On requisition for aid by civil administration, Army immediately pressed for

helicopters of Army aviation and Air Force, for a swift evacuation of stranded tourists for last three days requiring urgent assistance.

The helicopters have made several sorties from Gangtok and Sevok and evacuated approximately 100 personnel which included elderly personnel, women

and children. A pregnant lady and her husband were also evacuated . In addition, medical aid was also provided to people having medical problems before airlifting.

In anticipation of the situation, the Indian Army has also made necessary arrangements of tentages, blankets and food for the stranded tourists.On arrival at Sevok and Gangtok, all requiring medical assistance were again rechecked and were facilitated for their onward move to their homes.The evacuation operation will continue till all stranded personnel are moved out from the affected area.

