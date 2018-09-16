All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Life Style

Army and Airforce air lifts stranded tourists from North Sikkim

Army and Airforce air lifts stranded tourists from North Sikkim

Gangtok, 16 Sep : Trishakti Corps of Indian Army and Indian Air Force, in coordination with civil administration commenced air evacuation of tourists stranded in the rain hit far flung areas in North Sikkim. Three days ago, areas of North Sikkim got cut off at several places due to incessant rain resulting into multiple landslides and road / bridges getting washed away. A number of tourists were stuck in North Sikkim.

On requisition for aid by civil administration, Army immediately pressed for
helicopters of Army aviation and Air Force, for a swift evacuation of stranded tourists for last three days requiring urgent assistance.

The helicopters have made several sorties from Gangtok and Sevok and evacuated approximately 100 personnel which included elderly personnel, women
and children. A pregnant lady and her husband were also evacuated . In addition, medical aid was also provided to people having medical problems before airlifting.

In anticipation of the situation, the Indian Army has also made necessary arrangements of tentages, blankets and food for the stranded tourists.On arrival at Sevok and Gangtok, all requiring medical assistance were again rechecked and were facilitated for their onward move to their homes.The evacuation operation will continue till all stranded personnel are moved out from the affected area.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

SKM delegation met New Governor , places central tribal status to 11 left out communities SKM delegation met New Governor , places central tribal status to 11 left out communities
1.3K
State

SKM delegation met New Governor , places central tribal status to 11 left out communities
CRH successfully carries whipply 55 yr old lady for first time in Sikkim CRH successfully carries whipply 55 yr old lady for first time in Sikkim
999
Health

CRH successfully carries whipply procedure (surgery) of 55 yr old lady for first time in Sikkim
Union Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation Shri Choubey visits Pakyong Airport prior to inauguration Union Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation Shri Choubey visits Pakyong Airport prior to inauguration
843
Aviation

Union Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation Shri Choubey visits Pakyong Airport prior to inauguration
744
Aviation

Spicejet hands first flight Kolkata to Pakyong ticket to CM
Govt -e-Marketplace (GeM) National Mission Launches in Sikkim  Govt -e-Marketplace (GeM) National Mission Launches in Sikkim 
609
Industry

Govt -e-Marketplace (GeM) National Mission Launches in Sikkim 
PM Visit For Pakyong Airport Inauguration : High Level Meet Chaired By Chief Secy PM Visit For Pakyong Airport Inauguration : High Level Meet Chaired By Chief Secy
572
Aviation

PM Visit For Pakyong Airport Inauguration : High Level Meet Chaired By Chief Secy
“2 months deadline has passed. Where is our Limbu –Tamang seats, CHM ?” - LTVC “2 months deadline has passed. Where is our Limbu –Tamang seats, CHM ?” - LTVC
507
Life Style

“2 months deadline has passed. Where is our Limbu –Tamang seats, HCM ?” – LTVC
463
Health

Daughter of Sikkim Dr. Kritika Sharma bags 5 Gold Medals from RIMS Imphal
Sikkim Govt College of Nursing and Integrated AYUSH Hospital Inaugurated by CM Sikkim Govt College of Nursing and Integrated AYUSH Hospital Inaugurated by CM
451
Health

Sikkim Govt College of Nursing and Integrated AYUSH Hospital Inaugurated by CM
Shovel on potency of medicines supplied to govt hospitals  Shovel on potency of medicines supplied to govt hospitals 
436
Health

Shovel on potency of medicines supplied to govt hospitals 
To Top

The Voice Of Sikkim Android App

%d bloggers like this: