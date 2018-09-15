Aviation Inspection of two venues in Pakyong prior to PM visit

Pakyong , 14 Sep : The inspection of two venues Pakyong Airport and St. Xavier’s School playground continued for second day today, A team comprising of Member Finance S. Suresh, DIG SPG, DIG Special Branch DB Giri, SP East Hemraj Rai, DC East Kapil Meena, Officers of Durdorshan Guwahati and Gangtok, Security Agencies, SDPO Pakyong Karma Tshedup Bhutia, SDM Pakyong TD Denzongpa, and other officials today inspected Pakyong Airport where the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive and inaugurate the Airport on 23rd of September 2018 and St. Xavier’s School playground where the Prime Minister will be addressing the local public on the same day.

The team take stock of the situation, and list out various points to workout before the inaugural day of the Pakyong Airport which were marking of Apron area for landing five to six helicopters, entrance and exit gates, decoration of the outer and inner terminal building with local theme, road connectivity from Airport to SXS playground, stage and pandals at SXS playground, LED screen for live telecast of PM program at SXS, and separate entrance gates for public and the PM.

The team directed the concerened Contractors and the concerned Building and Housing Department officers at St. Xavier’s School playground for setting up of Pandals, PMO office setup, stage, and LED screen for live telecast of PM Modi program at the playground, outside the venue and New Market Pakyong Bazaar area. The team also discussed with the event management at Airport Pakyong in various points like decorating the terminal building, putting of Flags, inaugural desk etc.

The visiting team directed the contractor and the AAI officials to daily updates on the progress of the work done in the two venues.

The SPG team will be coming to Pakyong on 19th of this month to overtake the security charge and also to supervise the preparation of the Inaugural and public meeting of Prime Minister of Narendra Modi.

Yesterday the team headed by Union Secretary Civil Aviation Ministry Shri RN Choubey and others reached the two venues late evening due to blockages of road at 29th Mile, WB and this morning, the inspection started at 10 .30 am and continued till 12 o’clock.

At present the beautification of the Airport outside the terminal building is going on in full swing. The design of gates, interior design, photos has the reflection of Sikkimese tradition and culture.

