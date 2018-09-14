Daughter of Sikkim Dr. Kritika Sharma bags 5 Gold Medals from RIMS Imphal
Imphal , 14 Sep : Dr Kritika Sharma, daughter of Ramesh Adhikari and Kala Adhikari, resident of Rawtey Rumtek East Sikkim has been awarded 5 Gold Medals today in 47th Foundation Day of Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal.
Gold medals awarded to her were for her excellent performance in 3rd Professional Part 2 MBBS and overall performance, and are as follows:
1. Namaran ongbi Kanya Devi Memorial Gold Medal Award for securing “Best Medical Graduate” (overall)
2. Best Medical Graduate for securing first position in 3rd Professional MBBS part 2 examinations.
3. Ngangom Shakti Memorial Gold Medal Award for securing highest marks in Obstetrics and Gynaecology in 3rd Professional MBBS part 2 examinations.
4. Aribam Surjyalal Sharma Memorial Gold Medal Award for securing highest mark in Surgery in 3rd Professional MBBS part 2 examinations.
5. Smt. Nongmeikapam Ibemhal and Nongmeikapam Nabakishore Singh Memorial Gold Medal Award for securing highest marks in medicine 3rd Professional MBBS part 2 examinations.
She is a pass out from Holy Cross School Tadong, and currently pursuing internship in RIMS, Imphal.
Congratulations to the young doctor from TVOS