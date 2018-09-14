Health Daughter of Sikkim Dr. Kritika Sharma bags 5 Gold Medals from RIMS Imphal

Imphal , 14 Sep : Dr Kritika Sharma, daughter of Ramesh Adhikari and Kala Adhikari, resident of Rawtey Rumtek East Sikkim has been awarded 5 Gold Medals today in 47th Foundation Day of Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal.

Gold medals awarded to her were for her excellent performance in 3rd Professional Part 2 MBBS and overall performance, and are as follows:

1. Namaran ongbi Kanya Devi Memorial Gold Medal Award for securing “Best Medical Graduate” (overall)

2. Best Medical Graduate for securing first position in 3rd Professional MBBS part 2 examinations.

3. Ngangom Shakti Memorial Gold Medal Award for securing highest marks in Obstetrics and Gynaecology in 3rd Professional MBBS part 2 examinations.

4. Aribam Surjyalal Sharma Memorial Gold Medal Award for securing highest mark in Surgery in 3rd Professional MBBS part 2 examinations.

5. Smt. Nongmeikapam Ibemhal and Nongmeikapam Nabakishore Singh Memorial Gold Medal Award for securing highest marks in medicine 3rd Professional MBBS part 2 examinations.

She is a pass out from Holy Cross School Tadong, and currently pursuing internship in RIMS, Imphal.

Congratulations to the young doctor from TVOS

Like this: Like Loading...