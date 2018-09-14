All for Joomla All for Webmasters
CRH successfully carries whipply procedure (surgery) of 55 yr old lady for first time in Sikkim

Gangtok , 14 Sep : The Whipple procedure (pancreaticoduodenectomy) is an operation to remove the head of the pancreas, the first part of the small intestine (duodenum), the gallbladder and the bile duct. The remaining organs are reattached to allow you to digest food normally after surgery.

Surgical team of Central Referral Hospital, Tadong was successful in performing Whipple surgery for a 55 year old lady from North Sikkim.

This is probably the first time in recent years in Sikkim that this surgery has been performed.
Patient was referred to us from Medicine department in view of obstructive jaundice and abdominal pain. After evaluation she was diagnosed to have cancer of the periampullary region.

After proper optimization she was taken up for Whipple surgery on the 18th July 2018. Surgery
encompasses removal of gall bladder, bile duct, duodenum, jejunum, head and uncinated process of pancreas. It is then followed by reconstruction of GI grace namely three important anastomosis: pancreatojejunostomy, hepaticojejunostomy and duodenojejunostomy

The surgery ran for 10-11hours with a 30 mins lunch break in between. Intraoperative period was uneventful. She was extubated and shifted to ICU for further postoperative care. In the postoperative period she was jointly looked after by the entire surgical team of CRH. She went home after 30 days of postoperative stay which was uneventful. Her histopathology was
reported as stage II Papillary Adenocarcinoma by our pathologist Dr. Amlan Gupta.

The whole treatment was at 1/3rd of the existing current rates in the public funded hospitals in
India
The operating team comprised of Dr Tshering Doma Bhutia (GI oncosurgeon), TMC Kolkata,
Dr Bikram Kharga (Pediatric Surgeon), Dr Dipankar Sharma, Dr Chaitanya Krishna Kondabala,Dr Sashi, Dr Nazar, Dr Wali Ahmed, Dr Abhishek, Dr Amit.

The anesthesia team was led by Dr Rajni, Dr. Aradhana and team. Such success story gives us an impetus to further work for people of Sikkim.

Report by Chitish Chettri,TVOS

