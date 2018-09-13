Aviation Union Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation Shri Choubey visits Pakyong Airport prior to inauguration

Pakyong, Sept 13: (IPR) Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, Shri R.N. Choubey reached the State this evening to take stock of the final preparations for the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to Sikkim on the 23rd of September. The Union Secretary was accompanied by DIG, Special Protection Group (SPG) Shri Suryakant Sharma, and Member Finance, Airport Authority of India Shri S. Suresh, and other officials from the Ministry and the SPG.

The Secretary made his first stop at St. Xavier’s School Ground where he was received by State Chief Secretary Shri A.K. Shrivastava, and officers of the State Administration. The Union Secretary and his team inspected the ground, which will be the venue for the public meeting immediately after the inauguration of Pakyong Airport on 23rd September. Specific directions were given regarding the stage, the dais plan and security arrangements, as well as placement of LCD screens on both sides of the ground by the Airport Authority of India. Live streaming of the Airport inauguration programme would also be telecast by Doordarshan it was told.

The entourage then reached Pakyong Airport where the Secretary gave directions to the officials of Pakyong Airport regarding the immediate repair of link road from St. Xavier’s School to the Airport, the compete cleaning and illumination of the Airport and signages, landing base for at least five helicopters, decorations, the inauguration plaque and its placement, VVIP list, and other intricate details.

Other officers present during the visit were Secretary Tourism Shri C.P. Dhakal, DC East, SP East, SP Security, ADC Development Pakyong, SDM Pakyong, officers and engineers from Building and Housing Deapartment, Officers of AAI, Officers of Doordarshan.

Like this: Like Loading...