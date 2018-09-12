Aviation PM Visit For Pakyong Airport Inauguration : High Level Meet Chaired By Chief Secy

Gangtok, Sept 12: (IPR) A high-level meeting was convened by Chief Secretary Shri A.K. Shrivastava today to discuss and allocate responsibilities to various Departments of the State Government and Central Government agencies for the proposed visit of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi to Sikkim.

The Chief Secretary informed that he has been intimated by the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Civil Aviation regarding the visit of the Prime Minister on the 23rd of September, 2018. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Pakyong Airport, after which he will address a public meeting at St. Xavier’s School ground, Pakyong, and return the same day. He added that the detailed tour programme of the Prime Minister is awaited. The Chief Secretary informed that Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, Shri R.N. Choubey will be in Sikkim tomorrow to oversee preparations for the visit.

“I am very happy to share that the Hon’ble Prime Minister is visiting Sikkim for the second time and this time he will be inaugurating the Pakyong Airport which is ready and has undergone trial on two occasions in the month of March, 2018,” stated the Chief Secretary. He said that the visit will lay to rest all the speculation surrounding the actual date of commercial operation of flights from the Airport. He said that after the formal inauguration of the Airport on 23rd September, the commercial operations will commence from the first week of October.

The Chief Secretary shared the tentative programme of the Prime Minister’s visit and took Department-wise stock of preparations to be made. Among the points discussed, he stressed on the urgency to repair and upgrade roads along Rangpo to Ranipool by the NHIDCL and the stretch from Ranipool to Pakyong Airport by the Roads & Bridges Department. He called for taking adequate measures in case of any exigency. Issues that were discussed threadbare were security, upgradation of roads, immediate repair of retention wall below the Airport, list of guests and passes, continuous power supply, medical team, dais plan and beautification and upkeep of Airport and Pakyong town.

The Chief Secretary further stated that there will be severe restriction on the number of officials attending the inauguration program at Pakyong Airport, and urged all the Heads of Departments to keep a note of this. In conclusion, the Chief Secretary urged all the heads of Departments and concerned officers to put their best foot forward to make the high-level visit a success.

The meeting had the presence and participation of ADGP, DIG and SPs of Sikkim Police, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries, and senior officers of Departments namely Forest, Health, Home Department, IPR, Buildings & Housing, UD&HD, PHE, Energy & Power, Horticulture, Tourism, Additional Secretary to Hon’ble Governor, District Collector East, SDM Pakyong, Chief Engineer NHIDCL, senior officials of Airport Authority of India (Pakyong Airport), and DGM BSNL.

