5.6 Kokrajhar tremor refresh Sikkim reminding 18 Sep

Kokrajhar tremor refresh Sikkim reminding 18 Sep

Pakyong , 12 Sep : Around 10:25 AM once Sikkim witnessed a strong shake which short-lived which according to earthquake report originated somewhere in Assam.

The earthquake refreshed 18 Sep 2011 once again since it was a same month when terrible quake doomed lives and property then.

Today’s earthquake shook North Eastern states, West Bengal, WB-Bihar , Bhutan , Nepal and Bangladesh. Epicentre in Kokrajhar district, the India Meteorological Department said.

Damages are yet to be accessed says Disaster Management of Assam state. In Sikkim however no any untoward is reported so far. In Siliguri, Darjeeling Hill people came out of house in the streets.

People started sharing pictures and posts on Facebook and Twitter after the tremor across affected places.

