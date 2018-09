Aviation ‘PM schedule inauguration of Pakyong Airport on 23 Sep’

Pakyong, 11 Sep : As per the President of Sikkim Bharatiya Janta Party BJP DB Chauhan the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive Sikkim on 23 Sep this month to inaugurated most awaited mega infrastructure Pakyong Airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to Come Sikkim on 23rd September, 2018 for the innaguration of Pakyoung Airport.

Source BJP Sikkim President (Social Media Post)

