Pakyong, 11 Sep : The former captian of Indian Football , Padmasree Awardee cum Vice President of Hamro Sikkim Party HSP Bhaichung Bhutia writes letter to PM Narendra Modi briefing tantamount corruption thriving in state under Sikkim Democratic Front SDF Party.

Dear Prime Minister Narendra Modiji,

Your current term of five year as Prime Minister has been inspiring with hope with some very difficult and bold decisions you have taken. As

citizen of this country, I sincerely appreciate your tireless efforts to take India forward on every front. We were very excited when you came to

power because of the endless possibilities / opportunities we saw especially because you famously said ” Na main khaunga na main khaney doonga “. This actually motivated not just me but countless young Indians who saw a leader that could finally make our country corruption free.

However, I would like to make you aware of a few facts about my small and beautiful state, Sikkim. Today the ruling Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF)

is unfortunately part of the NDA and I would like to bring to your notice that the SDF and its political leadership have been highly corrupt in the state. The very facts that the Assembly under our Chief Minister, Mr Pawan Kumar Chamling, passed a memorandum in the House, preventing the CBI from entering the state to investigate them on various charges of misappropriation speaks volumes about the level of corruption that exists in the state. Because of this rampant corruption in the state, today we have the ignominious distinction of being the state with the highest unemployment and suicide rates in the country and large number of youth have been into drugs and alcoholism.

We hear so much the Chief Minister’s pet project, the state’s organic mission you have appreciated and supported The Organic Mission but state

government is misguide you, State production of food grains in the state has gone down drastically by 60% in the last 20 years. Our development is

non existent. There is a lack of safe drinking water in many areas of Sikkim being a state that enjoys abundant fresh water. Today we have the

worst roads in the country and despite the number of hydel projects forced upon this tiny ecologically fragile state, there is a huge power

shortage with daily outages lasting for hours on end. Our health and education sectors are in shambles. Today even in GOI rating, Gangtok and Namchi towns are ranked 74 and 99 respectively in the country for ease of living. I humbly and truly believe that your party’s continued associated with the SDF party, both with the NDA ans NEDA in the North East, shall adversely affect your credibility and image as a clean Prime Minister.

And any further alliance with such a corrupt political party, the Sikkim Democratic Front, should be debated seriously and stopped at the earliest before further damage is done to your image.

Your Sincerely

Bhaichung Bhutia

(Arjuna & Padmasree Awardee)