Sikkim Govt College of Nursing and Integrated AYUSH Hospital Inaugurated by CM
Gangtok, Sept 10: (IPR) The Inauguration ceremony of Sikkim Government College of Nursing and Integrated AYUSH Hospital at Sochakgang, Sichey took place in the benign presence of the Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Pawan Chamling who was present as the Chief Guest today.
After the inauguration programme at Nursing College, he visited and
inspected thoroughly the Hostel Block, Academic Block, laboratory
stations, labour room etc. Thereafter, the Hon’ble Chief Minister
inaugurated the AYUSH Hospital and visited the whole infrastructure
while taking a detailed stock of the situation and the facilities
provided.
The formal programme then started at the Auditorium Hall with the
offering of khadas, bouquets and lighting of the ceremonial lamp in
presence of the Hon’ble Minister, Health Care, Human Services and
Family Welfare Department, Shri A.K.Ghatani.
The Hon’ble Chief Minister in his address stated that it was a proud
moment for the future of Nursing College to help in establishment of
human infrastructure in the state. In this digital, scientific world,
challenge for younger generations nowdays is artificial intelligence
but this cannot be replaced in the field of nursing, he stated. He
talked about choosing careers which are unique and which will useful
in times to come such as Physician Assistant, Dental Hygienists etc.
Shri Chamling talked about Ayurveda being the oldest form of Indian
Health system and one which teaches complete knowledge for long life,
thus setting up of AYUSH was for the larger benefit of the Sikkimes
people at minimal cost. He also advised that Meditation and Yoga
should be implemented in all the PHCs and Life Therapist should be in
place so that comprehensive health service to the Sikkimese people is
delivered.
Talking about the difficulty he faced in coming up with the 1000
bedded hospital, the Chief Minister stated that the journey was
difficult but somehow the finance was met from the State’s Plan Fund
and now that the 1st and 2nd phase is over, he appealed to all to work
towards qualitative healthcare development.
Talking about the Proud Mother Scheme, the Chief Minister said that
the scheme was implemented to increase fertility rate in the state. He
also talked about the HPV Vaccine and said that Sikkim is the first
state in the entire nation to fight against cervical cancer. He also
commended the Health Department for its excellent coverage and for
achieving almost 97% of target population.
The Chief Minister assured that for shortage of manpower in the new
Hospital, post will be adequately created within the next two months
so that the Hospital can function smoothly at the earliest. He also
assured that all the vacancies will be filled by unemployed youths of
the area itself. Home Guards serving for a long time will be recruited
as Security Guards in the upcoming Hospital and the services of all
employees working under NHM including doctors and nurses will also be
regularized as per rules and regulations, he said.
At the end the Chief Minister said that Sikkim has succeeded in
emerging as a progressive State in the country and has set the
benchmark for numerous development programs undertaken across various
sectors over the decades. Health Care has always been one of the
priority sector of the state government and he hoped that with the
opening of the new College and with the upcoming hospital, basic
health care and qualitative treatment will be delivered at the
doorsteps of the Sikkimese people.
Minister for Health Care Human Services and Family Welfare Department
Shri Arjun Kumar Ghatani, in his address expressed gratitude to the
Chief Minister for conceptualizing quality based infrastructure to the
students in realizing their ambitions. He recalled invaluable role and
contributions made by nurses and recognitions bestowed for their
commendable services. He also underlined awards and appreciations
secured by the Health Department and added that the honour clearly
indicates accomplishment of best services to the people especially at
the grass root level.
The Minister elaborated on notable existing infrastructures of Health
Department including State Hospital STNM, District Hospitals, CHCs,
PHCs, PHSCs and various components in all health Centres of the state.
He said that thirty nurses have been undergoing special training
programme who will be deputed in Health and Wellness centre in the
later stage.
He also informed about the various initiatives of the state government
to curb suicide rate in the state and mentioned establishment of OST
centre at Jorethang, detoxification centre at Chuwatar which is
particularly dedicated to mental health services.
Shri Ghatani also expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for
his historic initiative to administer HPV vaccine for 9 to 14 years of
girl child to prevent cervical cancer in the state of Sikkim.
Commissioner-cum-Secretary Shri Vishal Chauhan proposed the welcome
address and also presented technical report of the newly inaugurated
infrastructures.
He informed that the College has 40 nursing students in the first year
and their education is all free of cost. The college amongst other
things has 4 classrooms, 7 various labs, sick room, pantry etc and he
stated that the Nursing College is one of the best in the whole of the
North-East.
He informed that the Department had organized total of 750 CATCH
Programmes in all districts during the period of 2017-18, total of
1,01,607 population have been covered under this scheme; 89,000 Health
Card has been issued and 92,000 Lab tests have been conducted so far.
Commissioner-cum-Secretary stated that the Department is fully
committed to carry out various developmental activities in Health
sector. He also informed about the recently held recruitment of health
professionals to meet up required manpower and various initiatives
taken up by the state government in strengthening health care
services in the state.
Hon’ble Chief Minister handed over cash grant to ten beneficiaries of
Proud Mother Scheme. He also released a booklet on activities of CATCH
Programme for the year 2017-18 and launched Proud Mother software for
the East District.
The Hon’ble Chief Minister was also felicitated on the successful
implementation of HPV Vaccination programme by Health Department
Officers and staff.
Earlier the programme started with the welcome song by nursing
students and a short documentary on HPV Vaccine in the state was also screened.
Sikkim Govt College of Nursing and Integrated AYUSH Hospital Inaugurated by CM
Gangtok, Sept 10: (IPR) The Inauguration ceremony of Sikkim Government College of Nursing and Integrated AYUSH Hospital at Sochakgang, Sichey took place in the benign presence of the Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Pawan Chamling who was present as the Chief Guest today.
After the inauguration programme at Nursing College, he visited and inspected thoroughly the Hostel Block, Academic Block, laboratory stations, labour room etc. Thereafter, the Hon’ble Chief Minister inaugurated the AYUSH Hospital and visited the whole infrastructure while taking a detailed stock of the situation and the facilities provided.
The formal programme then started at the Auditorium Hall with the offering of khadas, bouquets and lighting of the ceremonial lamp in presence of the Hon’ble Minister, Health Care, Human Services and Family Welfare Department, Shri A.K.Ghatani.
The Hon’ble Chief Minister in his address stated that it was a proud
moment for the future of Nursing College to help in establishment of
human infrastructure in the state. In this digital, scientific world,
challenge for younger generations nowdays is artificial intelligence
but this cannot be replaced in the field of nursing, he stated. He
talked about choosing careers which are unique and which will useful
in times to come such as Physician Assistant, Dental Hygienists etc.
Shri Chamling talked about Ayurveda being the oldest form of Indian
Health system and one which teaches complete knowledge for long life,
thus setting up of AYUSH was for the larger benefit of the Sikkimes
people at minimal cost. He also advised that Meditation and Yoga
should be implemented in all the PHCs and Life Therapist should be in
place so that comprehensive health service to the Sikkimese people is
delivered.
Talking about the difficulty he faced in coming up with the 1000
bedded hospital, the Chief Minister stated that the journey was
difficult but somehow the finance was met from the State’s Plan Fund
and now that the 1st and 2nd phase is over, he appealed to all to work
towards qualitative healthcare development.
Talking about the Proud Mother Scheme, the Chief Minister said that
the scheme was implemented to increase fertility rate in the state. He
also talked about the HPV Vaccine and said that Sikkim is the first
state in the entire nation to fight against cervical cancer. He also
commended the Health Department for its excellent coverage and for
achieving almost 97% of target population.
The Chief Minister assured that for shortage of manpower in the new
Hospital, post will be adequately created within the next two months
so that the Hospital can function smoothly at the earliest. He also
assured that all the vacancies will be filled by unemployed youths of
the area itself. Home Guards serving for a long time will be recruited
as Security Guards in the upcoming Hospital and the services of all
employees working under NHM including doctors and nurses will also be
regularized as per rules and regulations, he said.
At the end the Chief Minister said that Sikkim has succeeded in
emerging as a progressive State in the country and has set the
benchmark for numerous development programs undertaken across various
sectors over the decades. Health Care has always been one of the
priority sector of the state government and he hoped that with the
opening of the new College and with the upcoming hospital, basic
health care and qualitative treatment will be delivered at the
doorsteps of the Sikkimese people.
Minister for Health Care Human Services and Family Welfare Department
Shri Arjun Kumar Ghatani, in his address expressed gratitude to the
Chief Minister for conceptualizing quality based infrastructure to the
students in realizing their ambitions. He recalled invaluable role and
contributions made by nurses and recognitions bestowed for their
commendable services. He also underlined awards and appreciations
secured by the Health Department and added that the honour clearly
indicates accomplishment of best services to the people especially at
the grass root level.
The Minister elaborated on notable existing infrastructures of Health
Department including State Hospital STNM, District Hospitals, CHCs,
PHCs, PHSCs and various components in all health Centres of the state.
He said that thirty nurses have been undergoing special training
programme who will be deputed in Health and Wellness centre in the
later stage.
He also informed about the various initiatives of the state government
to curb suicide rate in the state and mentioned establishment of OST
centre at Jorethang, detoxification centre at Chuwatar which is
particularly dedicated to mental health services.
Shri Ghatani also expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for
his historic initiative to administer HPV vaccine for 9 to 14 years of
girl child to prevent cervical cancer in the state of Sikkim.
Commissioner-cum-Secretary Shri Vishal Chauhan proposed the welcome
address and also presented technical report of the newly inaugurated
infrastructures.
He informed that the College has 40 nursing students in the first year
and their education is all free of cost. The college amongst other
things has 4 classrooms, 7 various labs, sick room, pantry etc and he
stated that the Nursing College is one of the best in the whole of the
North-East.
He informed that the Department had organized total of 750 CATCH
Programmes in all districts during the period of 2017-18, total of
1,01,607 population have been covered under this scheme; 89,000 Health
Card has been issued and 92,000 Lab tests have been conducted so far.
Commissioner-cum-Secretary stated that the Department is fully
committed to carry out various developmental activities in Health
sector. He also informed about the recently held recruitment of health
professionals to meet up required manpower and various initiatives
taken up by the state government in strengthening health care
services in the state.
Hon’ble Chief Minister handed over cash grant to ten beneficiaries of
Proud Mother Scheme. He also released a booklet on activities of CATCH
Programme for the year 2017-18 and launched Proud Mother software for
the East District.
The Hon’ble Chief Minister was also felicitated on the successful implementation of HPV Vaccination programme by Health Department Officers and staff.
Earlier the programme started with the welcome song by nursing
students and a short documentary on HPV Vaccine in the state was also screened.