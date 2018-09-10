Health Sikkim Govt College of Nursing and Integrated AYUSH Hospital Inaugurated by CM

Gangtok, Sept 10: (IPR) The Inauguration ceremony of Sikkim Government College of Nursing and Integrated AYUSH Hospital at Sochakgang, Sichey took place in the benign presence of the Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Pawan Chamling who was present as the Chief Guest today.

After the inauguration programme at Nursing College, he visited and

inspected thoroughly the Hostel Block, Academic Block, laboratory

stations, labour room etc. Thereafter, the Hon’ble Chief Minister

inaugurated the AYUSH Hospital and visited the whole infrastructure

while taking a detailed stock of the situation and the facilities

provided.

The formal programme then started at the Auditorium Hall with the

offering of khadas, bouquets and lighting of the ceremonial lamp in

presence of the Hon’ble Minister, Health Care, Human Services and

Family Welfare Department, Shri A.K.Ghatani.

The Hon’ble Chief Minister in his address stated that it was a proud

moment for the future of Nursing College to help in establishment of

human infrastructure in the state. In this digital, scientific world,

challenge for younger generations nowdays is artificial intelligence

but this cannot be replaced in the field of nursing, he stated. He

talked about choosing careers which are unique and which will useful

in times to come such as Physician Assistant, Dental Hygienists etc.

Shri Chamling talked about Ayurveda being the oldest form of Indian

Health system and one which teaches complete knowledge for long life,

thus setting up of AYUSH was for the larger benefit of the Sikkimes

people at minimal cost. He also advised that Meditation and Yoga

should be implemented in all the PHCs and Life Therapist should be in

place so that comprehensive health service to the Sikkimese people is

delivered.

Talking about the difficulty he faced in coming up with the 1000

bedded hospital, the Chief Minister stated that the journey was

difficult but somehow the finance was met from the State’s Plan Fund

and now that the 1st and 2nd phase is over, he appealed to all to work

towards qualitative healthcare development.

Talking about the Proud Mother Scheme, the Chief Minister said that

the scheme was implemented to increase fertility rate in the state. He

also talked about the HPV Vaccine and said that Sikkim is the first

state in the entire nation to fight against cervical cancer. He also

commended the Health Department for its excellent coverage and for

achieving almost 97% of target population.

The Chief Minister assured that for shortage of manpower in the new

Hospital, post will be adequately created within the next two months

so that the Hospital can function smoothly at the earliest. He also

assured that all the vacancies will be filled by unemployed youths of

the area itself. Home Guards serving for a long time will be recruited

as Security Guards in the upcoming Hospital and the services of all

employees working under NHM including doctors and nurses will also be

regularized as per rules and regulations, he said.

At the end the Chief Minister said that Sikkim has succeeded in

emerging as a progressive State in the country and has set the

benchmark for numerous development programs undertaken across various

sectors over the decades. Health Care has always been one of the

priority sector of the state government and he hoped that with the

opening of the new College and with the upcoming hospital, basic

health care and qualitative treatment will be delivered at the

doorsteps of the Sikkimese people.

Minister for Health Care Human Services and Family Welfare Department

Shri Arjun Kumar Ghatani, in his address expressed gratitude to the

Chief Minister for conceptualizing quality based infrastructure to the

students in realizing their ambitions. He recalled invaluable role and

contributions made by nurses and recognitions bestowed for their

commendable services. He also underlined awards and appreciations

secured by the Health Department and added that the honour clearly

indicates accomplishment of best services to the people especially at

the grass root level.

The Minister elaborated on notable existing infrastructures of Health

Department including State Hospital STNM, District Hospitals, CHCs,

PHCs, PHSCs and various components in all health Centres of the state.

He said that thirty nurses have been undergoing special training

programme who will be deputed in Health and Wellness centre in the

later stage.

He also informed about the various initiatives of the state government

to curb suicide rate in the state and mentioned establishment of OST

centre at Jorethang, detoxification centre at Chuwatar which is

particularly dedicated to mental health services.

Shri Ghatani also expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for

his historic initiative to administer HPV vaccine for 9 to 14 years of

girl child to prevent cervical cancer in the state of Sikkim.

Commissioner-cum-Secretary Shri Vishal Chauhan proposed the welcome

address and also presented technical report of the newly inaugurated

infrastructures.

He informed that the College has 40 nursing students in the first year

and their education is all free of cost. The college amongst other

things has 4 classrooms, 7 various labs, sick room, pantry etc and he

stated that the Nursing College is one of the best in the whole of the

North-East.

He informed that the Department had organized total of 750 CATCH

Programmes in all districts during the period of 2017-18, total of

1,01,607 population have been covered under this scheme; 89,000 Health

Card has been issued and 92,000 Lab tests have been conducted so far.

Commissioner-cum-Secretary stated that the Department is fully

committed to carry out various developmental activities in Health

sector. He also informed about the recently held recruitment of health

professionals to meet up required manpower and various initiatives

taken up by the state government in strengthening health care

services in the state.

Hon’ble Chief Minister handed over cash grant to ten beneficiaries of

Proud Mother Scheme. He also released a booklet on activities of CATCH

Programme for the year 2017-18 and launched Proud Mother software for

the East District.

The Hon’ble Chief Minister was also felicitated on the successful

implementation of HPV Vaccination programme by Health Department

Officers and staff.

Earlier the programme started with the welcome song by nursing

students and a short documentary on HPV Vaccine in the state was also screened.

