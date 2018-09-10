Education NIT Sikkim Permanent Campus Impasse :HRDD Secy assurance campus land out of Ravangla

KN Sharma

Namchi, 10 Sep : On Sunday afternoon, Shri G.P. Upadhyaya, the Additional Chief Secretary, and Secretary In-Charge, HRDD, Govt. of Sikkim, visited National Institute of Technology NIT temporary campus located at Ravangla in South Sikkim where 25 students have been staging hunger strike past 5 days demanding permanent campus of NIT which was established in 2010.

He met and talked to students staging hunger strike. He asked the students to call off their Hunger Strike. The students listened to him very politely and presented him their demands in the form of a letter which he read and gave an assurance of the fulfillment of their demands.

He assured that the land for the campus will be allocated out of Ravangla, and this will be done within two to three months or much earlier. Also, he assured that the land for the permanent campus will be declared much before 2nd October 2018.

On his assurance on permanent campus (to be decided out of Ravangla), the students called off their Hunger Strike. The environment was very pleasant after all these things is reported.

It may be recalled that previously HRD Dept had announced suitable land is available for NIT Sikkim at Pakyong in Thekabong.

