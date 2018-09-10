Life Style Heavy Damages Caused Due To Incessant Rain in West Sikkim

Kushang Limbu

Geyzing , 10 Sep : Landslides triggered by incessant rain of yetserday night wrecked havoc in different parts of West Sikkim. At many places the roads has become inaccessible due to landslides that occured at numerous parts of West Sikkim. However roads connecting different constituencies of Western region have been made trafficable off late using available machinery and manpower, but yet the continuous rainfall is expected to cause major damages in West Sikkim.

Due to incessant rain triggered landslides, a house of Gyan Bahadur Karki of lower Yangtey under Yangthang constituency has been completely washed away making the family homeless. No human casualty occurred as the family as the family had abandoned the house sniffing the danger of landslide.

The affected family is presently residing at a relative’s house. It was also informed that Gyan Bahadur Karki lost his four lambs and 400 poultry (chicken) in the lansdslide. The concerned panchayat members of the ward visited the site and took stock of damages.

Similarly the house of Gopi Katwal of Sakyong road near Geyzing bazar has also been damaged as expanded structure of the house has been damaged due to sinking condition of land. The families residing at the damaged structure of house have evacuated themselves to safe places. Major cracks and wears have developed in the house , RCC pillar supporting the house have been damaged making the house vulnerable to caving in at any time. Police personals, teams from fire brigade and NDRF visited the affected site and assessed the damage caused due to sinking condition of house. They suggested the families to vacate the hoouses considering high degree of risk factors.

In the yet another landslide of yesterday night kitchen of Manoj Tamang of Yangtey was partially damaged. The flood flash, slush and mud that entered into Tamang’s house have damaged his kitchen compeletely making the area risky to possible landslides. People of Yangtey have been living in fright following nature’s fury as the area falls under prone to landslides.

People opine that west Sikkim will face major natural calamity if rainfall becomes incessant for a day or more. In the other hand the MET Dept has issued weather forecast alarming more rain in days to come.

