Health Shovel on potency of medicines supplied to govt hospitals

OP Chettri

Namchi, 07 Sep : Health Care, Human Service & Family Welfare Departmentcontinues to face challenges in delivering quality health services across the State as it confronts several incidents highlighting inadequate facilities and lack of other basic amenities. The Department has yet again come under the scannerfor poor quality medicines and drugs supplied in government hospitals.

This was informed by one of the doctors of Namchi District Hospital in South during the coordination meeting held at the hospital on 06 Sept which was also attended by Health Minister, AK Ghatani, along with Health Commissioner/ Secretary, Vishal Chauhan, and other officers.

During the meeting, the doctor in question informed that medicines supplied to the hospitals do not work as effectively as medicines bought in in the market.

“If it takes 4-10 days to bring down a patient’s fever with medicine like Paracetamolsupplied for government hospitals, the same medicine when brought from pharmacies outside bring down the patient’s fever in just one day,” the doctor is reported to have told the meeting.

Health Secretary,MrChauhan, in turn remarked that although it is taking more time, the patients are still recovering and urged the doctors and staff to present written complaints to the head office in such cases so that the medicinescan be retested.

The Health Minister, however, did not make any comments on the issue during the meeting.

Speaking to hospital authorities today, it was informed that incidents of slow-acting medicines or poor quality have not been reported to the head office till date.

The authorities also informed that the hospital is receiving both generic medicines as well as branded medicines. However, this matter has been taken up seriously now and information will immediately be forwarded to higher authorities, it was informed.

On the same, Health Secretary, MrChauhan, confirmed that a doctor of Namchi District Hospital had made such an observation during the coordination meeting.

He added that all medicines supplied for Health Department are received only after test reports of the medicine have been placed by the concerned company.

“Only after the test reports, the payment is made to the suppliers from the department. No such cases have been reported from any hospital or PHC in the State till date and if any such complaint is received by the department, the medicine will be sent for retests,” said Mr Chauhan.

Like this: Like Loading...