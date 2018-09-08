Industry SBS Celebrated Golden Jubilee (1967-2017)

Gangtok, 8th Sep (IPR): The State Bank of Sikkim celebrated its golden

jubilee at Chintan Bhawan today where the Hon’ble Chief Minister, Shri

Pawan Chamling was present as the Chief Guest .

The programme began with lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the Chief

Guest and the dignitaries.

The Chief Minister began his address by welcoming everyone and

expressed his joy at seeing students in the gathering for he said they

are the ones who will be responsible for the economic growth in the

future. He recalled the time when the State witnessed the inauguration

of SBS in 1968 through the hands of the then Chogyal Palden Thondup

Namgyal. Encouraging the younger generations that change was

necessary and to get stuck in obsolete traditions would bring them

various obstacles, he said it was important to respect the old culture

and to strike a balance between the two and bring changes through

sensible development. Citing examples of Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates

and William Buffet, he encouraged the students to arm themselves with

the weapon of knowledge and go out to conquer the world, perhaps

become Presidents of Banking Bodies, even the World Bank. He

explained to them that Sikkim’s democracy was unique for it is an

“Inclusive Democracy,” one that caters not only to human beings but

all living organisms, nature and the environment. Watching the journey

of SBS and watching the youth of Sikkim acquire more degrees and

experience fills him with pride and joy both, he said.

Talking about the Corporate World, he said that globally, the economic

disparity has been on the rise. He then suggested that SBS to conduct

an economic disparity survey and study the economic difference between

classes and bring forth measures to minimize the margin. In this

regard, Sikkim could be a model State for others to follow, he said.

The Chief Minister described the state as having a distinct

personality for it manages livelihood through organic farming,

government funded transport department, government funded tea estate

and so on. Similarly, SBS has a distinct personality in comparison to

other banks therefore it functions in a unique but transparent manner,

he explained. He stressed that in spite of being a small region with

a sparse population, Sikkim ranks third in the country in Per Capita

Income. He explained that peace and security was the main reason that

the State has been growing and in order to maintain this political

stability, people have to be responsible and not get into caste or

petty politics.

Turning his attention to the retired officials and staff, he asked

them to contribute their intellectual experience in the functioning of

the Senior Citizens Welfare Board. He stressed on the importance of

security as one ages and the support and company needed by old people.

Therefore the establishment of Old Age Homes in all the four districts

is absolutely necessary, he stated. He then asked the officials of SBS

to look out for young recruits to be taken into the body for their

fresh and efficient intellectual efficiency.

At the end, he reminded the people to develop a sense of ownership and

said that SBS was the people’s bank so the responsibility lies in all

of us for it is our money. “Trust your bank, love your bank, invest in

your bank,” he concluded.

Managing Director (SBS), Shri H.K Chettri presented the welcome

address where he welcomed everybody and expressed his happiness in

celebrating fifty years of service provided by SBS. He then provided

a brief background of SBS explaining how the body came into existence

and said that unlike other banks, the State Bank of Sikkim

Proclamation of 1968 gives it a unique status.

In his address, he also said that so far SBS has 44 branches, 3

twenty-four hour revenue collection counters and 1 extension counter.

The aim of SBS is to open more branches so that the total number

reaches 50. He then informed that albeit SBS is clear of all Income

Tax liabilities and is making advance payment on yearly basis, it is

fully compliant to the Income Tax provisions and adds to the national

economy by paying tax on schedule. As per figures recorded on 31st

March 2018, SBS has a total business of over Rs. 3500 crore. He ended

his address by thanking everyone for their time, especially the Chief

Minister and quoted lines from Robert Frost’s poem, reminding all that

we have “miles to go before we sleep.”

Chairman (SBS), Shri K.B Chamling in his address spoke about the

history of SBS, the problems faced and the measures taken to turn this

financial body into a successfully operating monetary institute. He

thanked everyone who had in the past as well as those currently

contributing to the favourable functioning of SBS and he especially

thanked the Chief Minister for always believing in SBS and motivating

them to carry on.

The Hon’ble Chief Minister was felicitated by SBS for his constant

support and guidance over the last three decades.

K.L Jawalia of National Informatics Centre, Government of India was

also felicitated for his contribution and guidance in the growth of

SBS.

A coffee table book with the fifty years journey of SBS titled, “The

Bond” was released at the event along with the inaugural of the Core

Banking Solution (CBS). The Hon’ble Chief Minister was also presented

with a dividend cheque of Rs 18.92 crore.

Winners of a school level essay competition were awarded certificates

and cash prize.

• Miss Disha Bhujel of Class XI “Commerce” PNGSS stood first

• Miss Neharika Gajmer of Class XI “Commerce”, Deorali Girls School stood second

• Miss Pratistha Choudary of Class XII “Science” Tashi Namgyal Academy

stood third.

Consolation Prizes were awarded to

• Ms. Parimita Thapa, Class XII “Commerce” of Enchey Senior Secondary School

• Mr. Anup Regmi, Class XII “Science” of Sir Tashi Namgyal Senior

Secondary School

• Miss Jemimah Rai, Class XI “Humanities” of Modern Senior Secondary School.

School Development Fund was distributed to the following schools:

• Paljor Namgyal Girls School

• Tashi Namgyal Academy

• Girls’ Senior Secondary School, Deorali

• Sir Tashi Namgyal Senior Secondary School

• Enchey Senior Secondary School

• Modern Senior Secondary School

Earlier the girls from Paljor Namgyal Senior Secondary School and

Deorali Girls Senior Secondary School presented songs which were

received with much appreciation.

The Vote of Thanks was delivered by Assistant Manager, SBS Shri Rapden Bhutia.

The programme was also attended by Deputy Speaker (SLA), Shri Sonam

Gyatso Lepcha, Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, Mayor, Dy Mayor, HODs,

officials of various Department and students.

Like this: Like Loading...