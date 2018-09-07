Aviation Spicejet hands first flight Kolkata to Pakyong ticket to CM

Gangtok, Sept 7: (IPR) A memento of the first flight ticket and boarding pass was presented to the the Chief Minister Shri Pawan Chamling by representatives of SpiceJet airlines at Mintokgang today.

Shri Bhaskar Borgohain, Regional Manager (East) and his team handed over the ticket for the first commercial flight from Pakyong Airport which is scheduled to be launched on October 8th, 2018 by SpiceJet. The first flight is scheduled from Kolkata-Pakyong and Pakyong-Kolkata.

The Chief Minister voiced his interest in connecting the state to Bangkok and later furthering the connectivity to Nepal and Bhutan for the benefit of the Sikkimese people. He congratulated SpiceJet for the new beginning in the state and stated that he looked forward to a long journey in taking the state to great heights of pinnacle.

