State SKM delegation met New Governor , places central tribal status to 11 left out communities

Gangtok , 06 Sep : Sikkim Krantikari Morcha party delegation led by Party President Shri PS Golay called on newly appointed Hon’ble Governor of Sikkim Shri. Ganga Prasad.

15 members delegation including party’s legislatures Shri Kunga Nima Lepcha , Ven. Sonam Lama accorded the newly appointed governor a warm reception on behalf of the people of Sikkim . The team apprised him about political the current scenario of Sikkim.

The team placed a memorandum following major contents:

1. Immediate induction of central tribal status for eleven left out communities of Sikkim.

2. Immediate resolve of SLA seat reservation for Limboo and Tamang communities who are deprived from their constitutional right since one and half decades.

3. Massive corruption in the state should kindly be looked upon and initiate free functioning of CBI in the state.

4. The SKM members also thanked the government of India taking initiative on KARMAPA TO SIKKIM issue as raised by SKM . It has also mentioned that the government must be sincere in following up this matter.

5. Sikkim is reeling under huge financial debt which in return created huge financial crunch in Government exchequer. There is need of transparency in economy and financial planning in the government system.

6. Raised concern over poor education policies , poor healthcare services and ramped corruption and financial leakage in every government project resulting substandard works.

Like this: Like Loading...