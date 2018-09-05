Sikkim Manipal MBBS female student of 3rd yr commits suicide

Gangtok, 05 Sep : Sikkim Manipal Institute of Medical Sciences SMIMS MBBS Female Student Allegedly Commits Suicide In Her Hostel Room No 716 at Tadong 5th Mile.

Deceased identified by name Barnali Pathak aged 23 yr hailing from Assam. She was persuing her 3rd year in MBBS course .

As per police investigation is going on…

More Details Awaited…

06 Sep Update

Follow Up SMIMS Sikkim Manipal MBBS 3rd yr Female Student Suicide Case

Press Release from SMIMS Dean

It is with great sadness that we share news of the death of one of our students, Miss Barnali Pathak a 23-year-old 3rd Year MBBS student at Sikkim Manipal Institute of Medical Sciences (SMIMS), 5th Mile Tadong, East Sikkim under tragic circumstances on September 5, 2018.

Police was informed about the incident immediately and are investigating the matter. The parents of the deceased students were also informed immediately and they have reached the campus last night. SMIMS is fully cooperating with the Police investigations and also extending all our support to the bereaved family.

On behalf of the entire SMIMS and Sikkim Manipal University (SMU) family, I want to extend my deepest condolences to Miss Barnali Pathak’s family, friends and mentors and join them as we mourn her loss. We also extend our thoughts and prayers to the bereaved family at this time of grief.

Air Marshal Dr. GS Joneja,

Dean, SMIMS

