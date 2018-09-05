All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Crime

Shocking : A woman booked by West Sikkim Police for abandoning infant in drain

Khusang Limbu

Geyzing,  September 5: The Geyzing police has booked a woman under section 317 ( Exposure and abandonment of child under twelve years) of IPC for abandoning her newborn child (male) at roadside’s drain of upper Bhaluthang under Yangthang constituency on wednesday.

The accused, a spinster working as a teacher on adhoc basis at Upper Bhaluthang Primary school has been booked under bailable section and she is under treatment at the district hospital, Geyzing.

The abandoned infant was discovered by wife of Santa Kumar Chettri at whose house the accused was staying on rent since two months.

Pushpa Chettri, wife of Santa Kumar Chettri narrated that she found the newborn infant when she heard the distressed cry of an infant from nearby drain at around 11 am.
She added that the infant was taken to Geyzing hospital immediately and District Child Protection Officer (west) Chumsang Bhutia was also informed about the incidence. Later on the accused who confessed of abadoning the newborn was also brought to Geyzing hospital for necessary treatment.

DCPO (west) also visited the hospital and took stock of newborn’s health condition. She said that condition of child is stable and treatment is under progress. She further added that concerned department would take necessary action against the woman as per the norms.

