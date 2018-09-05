Education Permenant Campus Impasse : NIT Sikkim Students Kick Starts Hunger Strike From Today

Rabong , 05 Sep : More than 800 students of NIT Sikkim of Rabongla temporary campus who are on a peaceful protest since 25th July 2018 , 12 of them have now kick started hunger strike at campus located in Rabong South Sikkim.

From time to time, they have reflected their anguish and problems to the officials. Despite meeting between MHRD , Prakash Javadekar, Director NIT Sikkim, Principal Secretary HRDD Sikkim G.P. Upadhyaya, Power Minister D.D. Bhutia and minister HRDD RB Subba has already taken place. But no officials from Sikkim State or Govt. of India has met the protesting students. students feel they are being manipulated again and again. It may be recalled National Institute Of Technology NIT was temporarily established on 2010 at Rabong , it was assured permanent campus will be established but until this long years neither land has been identified or acquired nor institute is established.

Today they have started a hunger strike from 10:00 AM in morning. Meanwhile, protesting students are demanding a positive assurance from officials for their permanent campus. They don’t want to be just manipulated again for some reasons. A total of 12 students are on hunger strike , taking fluid for today only.

