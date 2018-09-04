All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Education

PNGSS Students Makes Sikkim Proud In Int’l Level Robotic Comptt “ROBOZEST”

Gangtok, 03 Sep : The students of Atal Tinkering Lab, Paljor Namgyal Girls’ School have proved their mettle, yet again, at an International Level Robotics Competiton, ROBOZEST ( a part of the annual Tech-Fest, ‘Techniche’) in IIT Guwahati on 1st September 2018.

Two teams made it to the Grand Finale with their made-from- the-scratch robots, which were expected to follow a challenge track autonomously on an open challenge mat.

The competition was tougher than usual because it involved ‘sharp-turns’ that demand advanced programming skills and quick, on-the-spot modifications to the robots as per judges’ ‘surprise-challenges’.

Beating even the best national performers, one of the teams were declared WINNERS on the basis of circuit-transparency and elegance in line following.

The teams representing the school were:

Miss Supriya Sharma (XII Science)*

Miss Shristi Tamang (XII Science)*

Miss Bhumika Sharma (XII Science)*

Miss Melody Sunwar (XII Science)*

Miss Sulochana Lamichaney

Miss Darshana Chettri

Miss Arati Lohar

Miss Baby Subba

Mentor and ATL in charge, Mr. Ivan D Lepcha expresses his happiness and satisfaction over the results and the hard work of the girls being rewarded!

Comments

