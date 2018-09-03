CS visits Pakyong Airport

Pakyong, September 2: (IPR) The Chief Secretary Shri A.K.Shrivastava visited the upcoming Pakyong airport and took a detailed stock of the progress of work as well as the preparedness of the airport in view of the consequent inauguration schedule.

The Chief Secretary inspected the distressed area of the wall and discussed about its restoration. He was apprised about the status in detail by Director, Operations, Shri Manjunathan R and the General Manager, Engineering-cum-Project Head Shri Gautam Biswas who explained that the distress is in the gabion box which has no bearing on the strength and stability of the wall since it acts as only the external look and does not contribute to the structural strength of the RE wall. They also stated that it caused no immediate danger to the runway and the remedial work was in progress.

Matters regarding water, power and other associated works were also discussed and PCE-cum-Secretary, Energy and Power Department, Shri K.B.Kunwar informed that dedicated line for airport supply has already been provided. Another vital issue discussed was the necessity for pruning of trees which as informed is an operational requirement. Necessary instruction was given to SDM Pakyong, Shri Tenzing D.Denzongpa for analyzing number of trees which needed to be pruned while strictly instructing that minimum number of trees should be touched.

Interior beautification and horticulture work was also inspected and the Chief Secretary appreciated the Sikkimese artwork adorning the interiors. The Chief Secretary expressed his satisfaction at the outcome and instructed that all the leftover work be completed during the stipulated schedule. It was also informed that the possibility of inauguration of the airport was most likely to be September end or by 1st wrek of October.

