Spicejet to make a first commercial service at Pakyong on October 1st week

Pakyong , 01 Sep : The private airliner SpiceJet will start its daily service between Calcutta and Sikkim’s New Airport Pakyong on October 4, officials of the airline said. Bookings opened on Friday in Spicejet web portal.

The airline, operating under the Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN, is offering a one-way introductory fare of Rs 2,600 is learnt who have sought license from DGCA for commercial operation.

It may be recalled that it was Spicejet airline capacity of 80 seats Bombardier Q 400 made maiden landing on 10 March this year at Pakyong Airport.

“Necessary clearances have come from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. We are making the final preparations now,” R. Manjunatha, director of the Pakyong airpor” told The VOS.

“In January, Druk Air will start its twice-a-week service between Pakyong and Bhutan’s Paro. A number of chartered flight operators have contacted us for slots.”

The terminal building at Pakyong is spread across 3,200sq m. Pakyong Airport is 30 Km from Gangtok.

The SpiceJet flight will leave Calcutta at 9.30am and arrive in Pakyong at 10.55am. Till October 15, the flight will take off from Pakyong at 11.15am and reach Calcutta at 12.45pm.

From October 16, the airline will operate an onward flight to Guwahati. The Calcutta-bound flight will leave Pakyong at 2.50pm, after its return from Guwahati, and reach the city at 4.20pm.

“We are getting a lot of queries about Pakyong. This year we are expecting a huge demand for Sikkim because the flood-hit Kerala is no longer an option for many,” said Anil Punjabi, chairman, east, Travel Agents Federation of India.

SpiceJet will fly a 78-seater Bombardier Q400 series aircraft to and from Pakyong.

