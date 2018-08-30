NIT Sikkim Impasse : The State High level team met Union HRD Min

New Delhi, 30 Aug (IPR and The VOS) : A high level delegation of the Sikkim led by the Minister for Energy and Power Sri DD Bhutia and accompanied by Human Resource Development Department Minister Sri RB Subba today called upon the Union Minister for Ministry of Human Resource, Government of India Sri Prakash Javadekar in New Delhi today. The Sikkim delegation also had the Additional Chief Secretary/HRDD Sri GP Upadhyaya and NIT Sikkim Director Prof Mahesh Govil who met Sri Javadekar and Sri Sukhbir Sandhu, Additional Secretary MHRD at Shashtri Bhawan.

The meeting was convened for finding out a suitable and permanent solution to NIT Sikkim land issue. During the meeting, a DO letter of Hon’ble Chief Minister Sri Pawan Chamling to Sri Javadekar was also handed over to him by HM Energy and Power Sri DD Bhutia.

Sri Javadekar assured the delegation from Sikkim that he himself will visit Sikkim very shortly since it is long overdue issue and will also send MHRD empowered committee to finalise the site of NIT before he visits Sikkim.

The Union Minister Sri Javadekar also assured that funds for construction of the Institute shall also be expeditiously released.

In the other hand more than 800 NIT Sikkim students at Rabongla in South Sikkim are carrying with their indefinite strike following unavailability of permenant campus past 8 years.

Speaking to The VOS students have expressed dismay over permanent campus along with unfamiliar environment where temporary campus is located. They have expressed sadness that present campus is remotely located where they lack proper connectivity with outside world. They also told that in climate of campus where it is located the labs , electronic, lab equipments doesn’t suit.

Students adds that it is too much delayed as such they would intensify their protest strike on street, at capital Gangtok or even would reach New Delhi.

During the former Union Minister for HRD Smt Smriti Irani visit to Sikkim in June 2016 it was proposed laying foundation stone for NIT Sikkim at Pakyong in Thekabong, East Sikkim.

Thekabong is nearly 30 km from Gangtok and close to Pakyong where Sikkim’s first airport is being built. The state government has acquired 172 acres of land for the campus. The airport shall be operational within Sepetember next month which shall be inaugurated by PM Sh Narendra Modi.

The Sikkim NIT was set up in 2010 and is operating out of a government building at Rabong in South District on a temporary basis with six departments.

The residents of Thekabong were happy that the NIT is coming up in their village. “Employment will be generated and villagers can do more business after the campus is established. We are grateful to the government for bringing the project to our area,” said a villagers. Even now the villagers are expecting that NIT will be setup in their village for which they have assured full cooperation with government and agency for speedy establishment of Premier Institute like NIT Sikkim at Thekabong (Pakyong).

