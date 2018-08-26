Ganga Prasad sworn in as the 16th Governor of Sikkim

Gangtok , 26 Aug (IPR) : Shri Ganga Prasad was sworn in as the 16th Governor of Sikkim at a function held at New Raj Bhawan, Gangtok today.

Hon’ble Mrs Justice Meenakshi M. Rai, Acting Chief Justice of High Court of Sikkim, administered the oath of office to the Hon’ble Governor in the presence of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Pawan Chamling and his Cabinet colleagues, Speaker Sikkim Legislative Assembly, Judge, High Court of Sikkim, Deputy Speaker, Sikkim Legislative Assembly, MP Lok Sabha, MLAs, senior officers of the State Government, and host of other dignitaries and invitees.

The Swearing-in ceremony was followed by offering of traditional khadas to the Hon’ble Governor by the Hon’ble Chief Minister and all the dignitaries present. The Hon’ble Governor was then given the Guard of Honour.

Shri Ganga Prasad has served as a Member of Legislative Council of Bihar for 18 years, and also as the Leader of the Opposition (Bharatiya Janata Party) in the Bihar Legislative Council. He was also the Leader of the Bihar Legislative Council for the ruling party during the earlier NDA regime.

Shri Ganga Prasad succeeds Shri Shriniwas Patil as the 16thGovernor of Sikkim.

