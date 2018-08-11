Union IT Min lays foundation stone of NIELIT Pakyong

Guwahati, August 11 (IPR): The Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology, Law & Justice Government of India Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad remotely laid the foundation stone of a permanent campus of National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) at Benthang/Pakyong, East Sikkim from Guwahati, today, in presence of Minister for Health Care, Human Services and Family Welfare, Informations and Public Relations and Printings Deptts. Govt. of Sikkim Mr. Arjun Kumar Ghatani who represented the state of Sikkim on One Digital North East summit. The state government has allotted 8.54 acres of land for setting up of the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology NIELIT.

Along with the state of Sikkim, the Union Minister laid foundation stone for setting up of NIELIT at Shillong in Meghalaya, Guwahati in Assam and Lunglei in Mizoram.

On the auspicious occasion, the Digital North East: Vision 2022 was officially released by the Union Minister in presence of the Chief Minister of Assam Mr. Sarbananda Sonowal, the Chief Minister of Tripura Mr. Biplab Kumar Deb, Chief Minister of Meghalaya Mr. Conrad K. Sangma, Dy. Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Mr. Chowna Mein, PHE Minister Nagaland Mr. Jacob Zhimomi, IT Minister Meghalaya Mr. Hamletson Dohling, Secretary Deptt. Of Telecommunication, Secretary DoNER, officials from the Govt. of India and NE States.

Hon`ble Union Minister in his key note address called upon all North Eastern states to move together in joint venture of Digital North East vision. The Govt. of India is dedicated to connect all divided states of North Eastern region digitally into the mainstream. He urged everyone to go through newly released Vision Document for Digital NE 2022 thoroughly and to initiate action accordingly in their respective states.

On the occasion, Union Minister Mr. Ravi Sankar Prasad announced to provide training on capacity building for 50,000 (Fifty Thousand) state govt. employees in use of digital technologies including GST and Digital Payment. He also announced to double the existing five thousand (5000) seats in Business Process Outsourcing (BPOs) in NE regions to Ten Thousand (10,000/-) seats. He also announced to establish e- Pragati enterprise in all North Eastern states and also outlined strategies and specific initiatives to achieve digital empowerment for the citizen of NE States. India is emerging as Electronic Manufacturing Centre and Economic Power House in the global scenario where eight states of NE region have significant role to play for transformation by use of technology. Newly released vision documents identifies eight digital thrust areas namely Digital Infrastructure, Manufacturing, Promotion of IT in BPOs, Digital Payments, innovations, Startups and Cyber Security.

Minister Mr. Arjun Kumar Ghatani, representing the state of Sikkim, raised issues of Telecommunication connectivity constraints in the state of Sikkim and submitted two genuine demands for establishment of State`s own Telecom Circle and Strengthening of Internet Connectivity from District to Sub Division and Block Level.

Mr. Ghatani drew lights on milestones of growth and progress in various spheres marked by the state of Sikkim under the great leadership of the Chief Minister Mr. Pawan Chamling and particularly stressed upon IT activities and its participation in digital revolution to transform Sikkim as one of the Smart states in India.

He mentioned that the state of Sikkim is steadily working towards adopting technology to improve the delivery of government services, promotion of e-governance and formulation of its Information Technology Mission, which is the 23rdMission of the Government of Sikkim.

He highlighted Various Mission Mode Projects (MMP), under the Digital India Programme to promote and facilitate the effective integration of technology with governance, through planning, programming, training, consulting, and other support activities.

Mr. Ghatani spoke on the progress made by the State in the quest for digital excellence wherein he underlined implementation of various e-governance schemes like the Common Service Centre(CSC), State Wide Area Network(SWAN), and other initiatives like, the Sikkim Data Centre (SDC), State Portal/Service Delivery Gateway (SSDG) and the E-District Project on a mission mode.

He also stressed upon digital ventures of the State Government like Sikkim Integrated Financial Management System(SIFMS), E-Tendering/Procurement, Computerized examination data processing system in the State Public Service Commission, Mobile Tourism, Sikkim open Data Acquisition and Accessibility Policy Safe disposal of e-Waste, disabled friendly websites, Establishing a Centre for Research and Training in Informatics(CRTI), WiFi services, Departmental Mobile applications etc.

Mr. Ghatani lauded digital revolution embraced by the MelliDara GPU in Cyber Village project, which was declared as one of the top 100 e-Governance initiatives in India and received the 41st Skoch Award of Merit.

Further he also articulated on IT Projects proposed for the YEAR 2018-2019 in details. He pointed out various hindrances and constraints of connectivity in Sikkim elaborated on obligations to rely heavily on BSNL which has problems of their own to deliver services and anticipated immediate intervention from the Union Govt. to address the issues.

The programme was also addressed by the Chief Minister of Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya, and Dy. Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh also by PHE Minister from Nagaland, Secretary, DoT, Secretary of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and other dignitaries.

During the event several other projects were also launched covering all North Eastern States.

