PS Golay is back !

Gangtok, 10 Aug : Finally the most talked heavyweight Sikkim’s politician cum Sikkim Krantikaari Morcha SKM President finished his 1 year jail term. The heavyweight leader was welcomed by huge sea of supporters.

This morning in 10 AM Golay was released from Rongyek Central Jail at Gangtok where massive supporters and public offered garland and Khadas.

PS Golay thanked people of Sikkim for their earnest support and people waited with full determination.

All through from Rongyek Jail and Gangtok huge numbers of people and supporters were seen enthusiastic to watch their leader.

Golay convoy consisting of more than thousand of vehicles moves towards Singtam where he will be addressing the public and supporters.

