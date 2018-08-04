Former IAS, Two Times Rajya Sabha MP of Sikkim cum  Ambassador to Mongolia Sh Karma Tenzing Topden passes away

Raghav Chhetri

Gangtok, 04 Aug : The former IAS , two times Rajya Sabha MP and Ambassador to Mongolia, Mr Karma Tenzing Topden breathed his last this evening at Central Referral Hospital Tadong. He was suffering from prolonged ailments since a long time.

Son of Martam Topden “Martam Baau” who was a senior member of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly. He attended St Joseph’s School in Darjeeling (‘Northpoint’) and later obtained a degree at Manchester University in the UK.

He began his career as a police officer in Sikkim and subsequently became an administrative officer in the then ruler’s office. After Sikkim became a State of India in 1975 he was taken into the Indian Administrative Service. He held various senior posts in the Government of Sikkim until he was elected to the Upper House of the India Parliament, the Rajya Sabha, for two terms from 1988–1993 and 1994–2000. He was then appointed Indian Ambassador to Mongolia for two years.

