CCCT staff kick-start indefinite pen-down strike

Lewan Sharma

Chisopani (Namchi), 28 Jul : CCCT college faculty have staged an indefinite pen-down since yesterday, affecting roughly 500 students at their campus in Chisopani, South Sikkim.

Their one point agenda being CCCT be converted into a fully funded government college akin to the newly established Government Engineering college, Sikkim Institute of Science and Technology (SIST), located within the same campus. In a forum held today, the staff members claim that they are the ones actually responsible for initiating the process of establishment of the new engineering college with the blessings and support from the Honourable Speaker cum Area MLA and approved by the Honourable Chief Minister. This, initially, was entirely on the pretext of staff up- gradation, sustainability and safeguard of the world-class technical education imparted by the Institute for the past 19 years.

Established in the year 1999, CCCT and ATTC have successfully produced globally competent engineers who have been placed throughout the nation and also abroad. These two polytechnics have been mentioned as exemplary institutes and models of employment generation by our Honourable Chief Minister in many of his speeches.

“How can two institutes, within the same campus, function in two different modes?” questions a senior faculty member. After repeated requests and memorandums to the State Education Department, the demand that the department initiates the process of upgrading CCCT to a full government funded college and follow a similar model as that of the newly inaugurated SIST, have gone unheard. The faculties have decided to continue with their protest today during the inauguration ceremony of SIST which will be graced by the Honourable Minister of Education, Shri R. B. Subba and the Honourable Speaker, Shri K.N. Rai.

“Our protest cannot be mistaken as an attempt to sabotage the inaugural ceremony”, says another staff member. “We hold nothing against SIST and would willingly provide initial support to the college at this nascent stage but not unless the government steps up for the welfare of the faculty members who have contributed almost two decades of their life towards the service of the State”, she says.

We also have received some inside news that ATTC college at Bardang, East Sikkim will be joining in the protest with a similar demand.

Like this: Like Loading...