Golay will contest 2019 polls as our CM candidate: SKM

Gangtok, 26 Jul (SE) : The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on Thursday maintained that party president Prem Singh Golay ‘will contest’ the 2019 Assembly elections as the Chief Ministerial candidate of the Morcha.

“The SKM party president will contest the 2019 Assembly elections and will be the Chief Ministerial candidate of the party. We have worked out various grounds and did research of documents placed in the court of law and Election Commission of India. Based on our research, we are sure that P.S. Golay will contest the forthcoming elections. We strongly condemn all misleading statements coming from the SDF against our party president,” said SKM spokesperson Jacob Khaling in a press meet here.

Khaling was responding to the contentions of the ruling Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) of Golay being ineligible to contest in elections for a period of six years.

Golay is serving a one-year jail sentence after being convicted in a corruption case. He is scheduled to complete his sentence on August 10 and the SKM is making massive preparations to welcome him upon his release.

However, the SDF has been asserting that the SKM president cannot contest elections for six years from the day he completes his sentence as per law and Constitutional provisions.

Refuting such claims, the SKM spokesperson countered that the ruling front is rattled by the imminent release of Golay and the outpouring public support being extended to the SKM president. This is why the SDF is misleading the public about him being ineligible to contest elections, said Khaling.

Khaling said the ruling front should be focusing on issues like unemployment problem, Limboo-Tamang Assembly seat reservation, tribal status demand for left-out Nepali communities and pressing problems of the people.

It was informed that after Golay is released on August 10, the SKM will take the party president to his native village. We will not cause any administrative problems and we expect a similar cooperation from the authorities on that day, said the SKM functionaries.

Khaling also responded to the allegations coming from SDF that the fictitious persons are being named as persons joining the SKM during the SKM programmes.

“The village tours of the SKM and joining of the people in the party are a reality. If the SDF party says it is fictitious then they can sent their representative in the SKM meetings and see for themselves. We guarantee the safety of the SDF representative,” said Khaling.

SKM acting president Kunga Nima Lepcha demanded the State government to provide one vehicle each at all senior secondary schools for use during medical emergencies.

“Sometimes the students fall ill or get hurt in an accident. They are unable to get prompt medical attention due to lack of proper transportation. We demand the State government to provide one vehicle to each government secondary school in the name of the school head so that such emergencies can be promptly responded. The vehicle can also be used to mitigate immediate, urgent administrative matters too,” said Lepcha.

The SKM acting president also sought enhancement of the honorarium provided to the panchayats. We also demand the State government to immediately implement the pay commission at par with the Central revision, he said.

Lepcha said the arrears must be paid in a single instalment from January 1, 2016 onwards.

The press conference was also attended by SKM working president Navin Karki, general secretary Arun Upreti, senior vice president TN Dhakal and other functionaries.

