SKM dares Chamling to step down from post; says will solve unemployment problem in 100 days

Gangtok, Jun 14: The manjor opposition Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) today dared Chief Minister Pawan Chamling to step down from his post claiming that the party would completely eradicate the unemployment problem within 100 days of coming into power.

The Chief Minister during his 32-day ‘Jansampark Abhiyaan’ address at Nandok Secondary School on Wednesday had alleged the opposition parties of making hollow promises of providing government jobs to unemployed youths if voted to power.

“If they can do so by removing me from the CM’s post, I am ready to step down,” Chamling had dared the opposition parties.

Reacting to the CM’s statement, SKM Spokesperson Jacob Khaling said, “We are ready to take the challenge posed by the Chief Minister to opposition parties of eradicating unemployment problem by providing government jobs to all the unemployed youths in the state. However, he should first walk the talk and step down from the CM’s post.”

“The SKM dares the CM to step down and we assure that our party will show him how to solve the unemployment issue. It won’t take us a day extra from our promised 100-day period to solve the unemployment issue. If we fail, we declare to reinstate him (Chamling) to the CM’s post with all due honor,” he asserted.

Khaling also strongly condemned the CM’s statement wherein he had accused RTI activists of abusing it as an extortion tool.

“There are no such cases of abuse by RTI activists; rather the government is abusing its powers by running away from its duty of furnishing replies to the RTI filed by activists. Even if there is any such case of extortion, the government can take action against the culprits,” Khaling maintained.

