Noel Case : Social Activist demand NARCO test of complainant lady

Gangtok , 15 June : Following the case of Noel Sharma on 12 June where he kicked the hoarding of Golden Gaming company who allegedly was running betting at heart of the Gangtok town, Noel was picked up by capital Sadar Police where several sections of IPC was slapped wherein IPC Section 354 was too slapped on the basis of complaint filed by a lady associated with Golden Gaming. Police presently has taken custody of Sharma whose bail plea was also rejected.

Since arrest Noel Sharma is undergoing a fasting without eating anything or even drinking inside the custody, he is firm until the gambling is removed from the state of Sikkim he shall not eat anything not even drink a water.

Since 13 June he is admitted at STNM Emergency ward following weakness, where the doctors after examining him told media that due to fasting his health is deteriorating day by day which could lead to organ failure if he continues to do so. Hospital also shared Noel’s medical report to media.

Today, a social activist Anita Gurung appeared before The Voice Of Sikkim taking the side of Noel Sharma alleging without examining the complainant how come he is slapped IPC Section 354 which is seriously a breach of natural justice. Anita Gurung tells that law protects women and she is well acquainted about it but the fact that needed to be thoroughly investigated before the law itself becomes implication or misused against someone without proper procedures.

Anita Gurung who is a social activist has raised a voice to carry NARCO test on a woman who allegedly filed a complaint against Noel Sharma, she adds for that their social activist team will approach the court.

