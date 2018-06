Sanjay Agarwal

Rangpo, 13 June : Sikkim Bharatiya Janta Party BJP Youth Leader Laten Sherpa in an exclusive video Interview with The VOS has revealed that his life is in danger due to continuous threats from ruling SDF party hooligan. He narrates in an interview that while visiting Macleods Pharma Unit at Ranipul under Namcheybong constituency for inspecting a machine was attacked by a hooligan.

