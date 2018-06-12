Yangang Gets Court of Ld. Civil Judge cum Judicial Magistrate

Yangang, 12 June(IPR): Chief Justice, High Court of Sikkim Mr. Justice Satish Kumar Agnihotri inaugrated the Court of Ld. Civil Judge cum Judicial Magistrate in the presence of the Chief Minister Mr. Pawan Chamling at Yangang today. Also present during the occasion were State LL&PA Minister Mr. R. B. Subba as the guest of honour alongside Judge, High Court of Sikkim Ms. Justice Meenakshi Madan Rai, Minister Building & Housing Department Mr. D.T. Lepcha, members of Sikkim BAR Association, various dignitaries and public at large.

Addressing, the gathering Chief Minister Mr. Pawan Chamling extended his best wishes on the historic moment which is the establishment of the maiden court at Yangang sub-division. He also expressed his delight for the court building to be at Yangang which is also his birthplace. He informed that yangang becomes the second sub-division in the South District to install a court which will holistically benefit the masses at large and can be termed as a giant leap for justice to be delivered to the people. He spoke in-depth about the importance of law and the imperativeness of drawing out qualatitive Justice.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the role of law and the legal institute in reconstruction of the state thereby elevating the socio economic status of the public. He underscored that the court should be justice oriented which in turn should aim for the realisation of values enshrined in the Constitution of India. The CM mentioned that the construction of the court will embolden the public of the locality in securing an impartial justice which is also a significant fundamental right of the citizens. He also advocated the general public to get accomstomed for excellent court trials and stated that the judicial process is an indispensable part of the judiciary process and that the courts are the most revered institution in our country. The CM also encouraged the advocates to provide pro bono assistance especially to the needy and also be responsible in reflecting the peace and harmony of the state. He added that the lawyers play a decisive leadership role, who maintains the highest standards of professional ethics and a spirit of public service.

The CM deliberated that the State Government has consistently assured all logistical support to ensure that the working of the court remains robust.

Chief Justice, High Court of Sikkim Mr. Justice Satish Kumar Agnihotri highlighted that this is one of the most notable moment for the court to be set up in yangang. He also detailed about the history of Judicary in the state and brought to light the various courts which has been put up in Sikkim. He emphasized how the State Government had assisted in further development of the judicary infrastructures in the state and elaborated that access to free and fair justice should be essential for everyone.

Like this: Like Loading...