FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 : Open Betting Busted at MG Marg , Activisit Vandalized Stall

Gangtok, 12 June : A renowned social activist Mr. Noel Sharma who have been into safeguarding future of Sikkim by his mission to eradicate gambling and betting in the tiny Himalayan State. The state of Sikkim is reeling under the several mushrooming serious social issues like Drug Addiction, Increasing Suicides, repeated Minor Sexual Assault Cases. In the yet another serious social issue is Gambling and Betting which is fostering in the tourism state Sikkim day by day.

Today Mr. Noel Sharma vandalized the stall of Golden Gaming Company which was running a betting on FIFA World Cup 2018 openly at MG Marg where several people and children were participating. The said company was offering the lucrative coupon of Rs 1000 to visit their gaming arena located at their three betting places.

Having series of flags of nations playing FIFA world cup 2018 in the spinner, betting on choice of nation one need to strike an arrow following which the company gives a reward of Rs 1000 coupon to let the customer participate at the choice of betting arena within the state.

According to source , Mr. Sharma having reached to the spot queried whether the permission was given to openly run betting at MG Marg having doubts on business Mr. Sharma vandalized the stall. Later on a complaint of Golden Gaming the Sadar Police station arrested Mr. Noel Sharma and Mr. Pushkar Pandey. In the latest development in the matter duo have announced they would hold indefinite hunger strike from custody itself, unless the gambling and online betting is stopped in state!

It is come to know from Gangtok Municipal Corporation authority that said Golden Gaming did not avail any permission to run the betting, however, was permitted to stall for the only advertisement of FIFA World Cup Russia 2018.

