SKM MLA lambasted SDF govt over Nepali and LT Seat reservation

Gangtok, 09 Jun : Sikkim Krantikaari Morcha SKM Sangh MLA Lama Ven. Sonam Lama today lambasted the state government saying that when the govt can ammend the Panchayat Act to provide reservation to BL community, why doesn’t it do the same and bring a resolution to provide Nepali seat reservation and Limboo-Tamang seat reservation in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly.

He further said that till the govt does not bring a resolution to provide seats to sikkimeese nepali and LT community, he would boycott the SLA session and not attend any assembly session.

