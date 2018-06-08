SDF rebuffs any threat from Bhaichung’s Hamro Sikkim Party

Suman Agarwal

Gangtok, June 7: Bhim Dahal, the Spokesperson of the ruling Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) party today downplayed any possible threat from the newly launched Hamro Sikkim Party led by former Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia.

“Hamro Sikkim Party doesn’t even have a president; it is not a threat to the SDF party. As far as Bhaichung’s recent attack against CM Chamling is concerned, it is nothing but a mere false propaganda of the HSP which is devoid of any developmental agenda and thus is hell bent in spreading canards against the CM,” Dahal asserted.

K.T. Gyaltsen, the legal advisor to the CM, also questioned the basis on which Bhaichung had leveling serious allegation of corruption against the CM.

“Not a single chargesheet has been filed against the CM who is also the longest CM of any Indian state,” said Gyaltsen.

The allegations are baseless and holds no ground, he added.

