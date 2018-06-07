All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Govt

Sikkimese Married Women to Non-Sikkimese Eligible Over Property of Her Parent

Posted on
Sikkimese Married Women to Non-Sikkimese Eligible Over Property of Her Parent

Sikkimese Married Women to Non-Sikkimese Eligible Over Property of Her Parent

Pakyong, 07 June : ‘A most anticipated’ notification today was public through LR&DM Dept Govt of Sikkim which is the administrative institution of state government dealing with land property matters.
As announced by the Chief Minister Sh Pawan Chamling during the 32 days constituency visit regarding entitlement of the ownership of parent’s property to Sikkimese born married women to non-Sikkimese person. The order has come as great relief to such married Sikkimese women who were demanding their right to parent’s property.
The order reads as follows dated 07.06.2018, that :

“It is hereby directed that, notwithstanding para 23 of Sikkim Registration of Documents Rules 1930, any document regarding transfer of property which has been presented for registration by a Sikkimese women married to non-Sikkimese, may ordinarily be registered and the ownership of the property on her demise shall be governed as per the existing rules and regulations prevailing in the state.”

 

Notification LR&D Dept, Govt of Sikkim

Notification LR&D Dept, Govt of Sikkim

Related Items:, , ,
Comments
To Top

The Voice Of Sikkim Android App

%d bloggers like this: