Inspiring : A Manipal Nurse helps mother deliver baby on roadside ; public remained onlookers

On 29 May around 2:30 PM an expecting mother Miss Samjana Rai delivered a baby on a roadside near Bhujel Bhawan Govt Quarter at Syari in Gangtok the capital of Sikkim. Mother was accompanied by her husband Mr. B.B Barailey. All alone, the husband was taking her to STNM hospital but all of the sudden mother experienced unbearable labor pain. Having found a space on roadside husband kept her comfortably, unfortunately public simple watched without offering hand to aggrieved husband and mother.

Where so called human of Syari whoever present there simple watched the scene but thankfully by Grace of God a Central Referral Hospital (Sikkim Manipal Hospital SMIMS) Nurse Miss Ranjeeta Ghataney immediately reached the spot performed labor process of delivery of baby with whatever materials were available. The baby in full public place gets delivered. Later nurse herself took mother and baby to STNM Hospital. Both the mother and baby are now discharged from hospital and are fine.

Facebook Post



Like this: Like Loading...