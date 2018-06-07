578 meters long vehicular tunnel inaugurated in North Sikkim

Sandeep Prasad

Gangtok, 07 June : 578 meters vehicular tunnel was inaugurated today at Theeng near Chungthang in North Sikkim by Dr. Subhash Bhamre, Union Minister of State for Defence in presence of Defence Personnel and District Administration. Border Road Organisation BRO in collaboration with the Delhi based construction company started tunnel construction since 2016, the tunnel was completed on 18 April 2018. The said tunnel will ease the traffic movement in the terrain, landlocked North Sikkim where every year road connectivity gets disrupted due to landslides almost for 3 to 4 months, places like Lachung, Lachen, Gurudongmar, Yumthang will be benefited from the said tunnel which is 578 meters long. The locals have shown their pleasure over the accomplishment of long-awaited tunnel demand. The said tunnel will also boost tourism as well as strategically help defence in security point of view. The tunnel has “Integrated Control Systems” through which ventilation, fire control, signals, communication and electrical systems will be automatically actuated.

Speaking to The VOS Dr. Subash Ramrao Bhamre told that construction of a tunnel at such terrain of North Sikkim is an engineering marvel accomplished by the BRO at stipulated time span at an earliest. Having thanked the team of BRO for accomplishment, Dr. Bhamre expressed that with such an infrastructure Sikkim Tourism Industry has received a boon as well as strategically has helped the defence sector also. He adds, in the coming time under the pilot project of central government the state of Sikkim will get more infrastructures in order to connect the landlocked tiny Himalayan state with the mainland without having to face the trouble of connectivity throughout the year.

