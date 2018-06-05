BJP Confident To Make Govt In Sikkim In 2019

Suman Agarwal

Gangtok, June 4 : Rajnish Kumar Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national secretary cum party’s Sikkim incharge, who is on a four-day tour to the state today claimed that the BJP is confident of forming the government in 2019.

Addressing media persons here in the capital, Singh claimed that the BJP is getting stronger in Sikkim as compared to its feeble organizational strength in the yesteryears.

“Our organizational strength in Sikkim has increased in the last two years. Now people here have a positive outlook towards the national BJP and we have been able to bring some changes in the state. We take this as our achievement” he said. “The ruling Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) is no doubt a part of the NEDA but that is keeping in tune with our visionary leader Narendra Modi’s noble initiative for development of Northeast states. However, we differ in ideology as BJP believes in Sabka Sath Sabka Vikaas while the agenda of SDF is different. For overall development of Sikkim it’s important that the saffron party forms its government here in 2019” he added. Though Singh lauded Sikkim Organic Mission he opined that it needs to be implemented in a better way.

