Rahul Rishav Bose declared CBSE XII 2018 Sikkim Topper

Sanjay Agarwal

Rangpo , 02 June : After tabulation and comparaisions of lists of toppers from four streams Science , Humanities , Commerce and Vocational the State Human Resource and Development Dept has officially publicized the lists of top 10 toppers.

The overall topper is officially Master Rahul Rishav Bose of Namchi Govt Sr Secondary School who secured 96.80% in Science (Physics , Chemistry, Maths and Biology).

CBSE SIKKIM STATE TOPPERS IN CBSE CLASS XII 2018 BOARD

1. Rahul Rishav Bose (Science) – Namchi Govt SSS, South Sikkim. Percentage is 96.80%

2. Dishari Bhattacharya (Arts) – Sadam Govt SSS, South Sikkim. Percentage is 87%

3. Nitish Agarwal (Commerce) – TNSSS Gangtok , East Sikkim. Percentage is 95%

4. Rekha Poudyal (Vocational) – Sang Govt SSS , East Sikkim. Percentage is 93%

