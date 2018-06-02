All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Education

Rahul Rishav Bose declared CBSE XII 2018 Sikkim Topper

Posted on

Sanjay Agarwal

Rahul Rishav Bose declared CBSE XII 2018 Sikkim Topper

Rahul Rishav Bose declared CBSE XII 2018 Sikkim Topper

Rangpo , 02 June : After tabulation and comparaisions of lists of toppers from four streams Science , Humanities , Commerce and Vocational the State Human Resource and Development Dept has officially publicized the lists of top 10 toppers.
The overall topper is officially Master Rahul Rishav Bose of Namchi Govt Sr Secondary School who secured 96.80% in Science (Physics , Chemistry, Maths and Biology).

CBSE SIKKIM STATE TOPPERS IN CBSE CLASS XII 2018 BOARD

1. Rahul Rishav Bose (Science) – Namchi Govt SSS, South Sikkim. Percentage is 96.80%

2. Dishari Bhattacharya (Arts) – Sadam Govt SSS, South Sikkim. Percentage is 87%

3. Nitish Agarwal (Commerce) – TNSSS Gangtok , East Sikkim. Percentage is 95%

4. Rekha Poudyal (Vocational) – Sang Govt SSS , East Sikkim. Percentage is 93%

Sikkim Top Ten Toppers CBSE XII 2018 Examination

Sikkim Top Ten Toppers CBSE XII 2018 Examination

Related Items:, ,
Comments
To Top

The Voice Of Sikkim Android App

%d bloggers like this: